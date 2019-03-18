UltraCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (UTC)

UltraCoin (CURRENCY:UTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, UltraCoin has traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. UltraCoin has a market cap of $10,103.00 and $0.00 worth of UltraCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UltraCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.61 or 0.02310669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00480650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00021502 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00023067 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020551 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010469 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00042165 BTC.

UltraCoin (CRYPTO:UTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt-Chacha hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2014. UltraCoin’s total supply is 47,776,744 coins. UltraCoin’s official Twitter account is @official_utc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UltraCoin is ultracoin.io.

UltraCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UltraCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UltraCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UltraCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

