UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Chairman Sells $108,480.00 in Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UMH traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.58. 131,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,686. The company has a market cap of $525.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a negative net margin of 43.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Monday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 99,841 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the period. Loeb Partners Corp boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 21.5% in the third quarter. Loeb Partners Corp now owns 113,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 467,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 115 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

