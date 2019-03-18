UnbreakableCoin (UNB) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

UnbreakableCoin (CURRENCY:UNB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One UnbreakableCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, UnbreakableCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. UnbreakableCoin has a total market cap of $249,413.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UnbreakableCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UnbreakableCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.04061477 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.02425957 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018550 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00046587 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003430 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000231 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Profile

UnbreakableCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2014. UnbreakableCoin’s total supply is 2,278,150 coins. UnbreakableCoin’s official website is www.unbreakablecoin.com. UnbreakableCoin’s official Twitter account is @Unbreakablcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UnbreakableCoin Coin Trading

UnbreakableCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnbreakableCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnbreakableCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnbreakableCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnbreakableCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnbreakableCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.