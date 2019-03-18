Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Raised by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $165.00 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

