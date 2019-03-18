United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for United Continental in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 15th. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Imperial Capital has a “Underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for United Continental’s Q2 2019 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on United Continental in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.88.

NASDAQ UAL opened at $81.69 on Monday. United Continental has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.57. United Continental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in United Continental by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 49,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,895,000 after buying an additional 331,999 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,120,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,820,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,113,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 797,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,771,000 after buying an additional 205,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

