United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Position Lessened by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $109.52 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.09. The company has a market cap of $94.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.41.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

