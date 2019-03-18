United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Bought by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $109.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.89 and a 12 month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 254.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total transaction of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Standpoint Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

