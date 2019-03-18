United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,318 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,366,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $570,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,878,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $622,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,394 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,337,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,370,000 after purchasing an additional 790,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,183. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Sabre had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $923.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Corp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

In other Sabre news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard A. Simonson sold 158,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $3,520,354.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 402,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,923,109.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/united-services-automobile-association-acquires-2318-shares-of-sabre-corp-sabr.html.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.