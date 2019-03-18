United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,512 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.06% of Synopsys worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Synopsys by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,795,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,424,000 after acquiring an additional 931,666 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 21,375.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 815,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 812,052 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Synopsys by 50.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,925,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $189,896,000 after acquiring an additional 644,307 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 942,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,406,000 after acquiring an additional 495,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 44.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,130,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $109.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.29. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.14 and a 1-year high of $110.15.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $820.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.30 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $861,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 85,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $8,697,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,218 shares in the company, valued at $30,069,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,190 shares of company stock worth $13,005,568 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

WARNING: “United Services Automobile Association Acquires 2,512 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/united-services-automobile-association-acquires-2512-shares-of-synopsys-inc-snps.html.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.