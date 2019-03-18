United Services Automobile Association Trims Stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 33.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 79,028 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,779 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 70,901 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APC. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 922,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,027. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

