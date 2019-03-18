United Technologies Co. (UTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,614,160 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the February 15th total of 8,607,854 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,974,420 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David L. Gitlin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $923,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,352 shares of company stock worth $11,974,093 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 32,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

United Technologies stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. United Technologies has a twelve month low of $100.48 and a twelve month high of $144.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

