United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stake Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,931,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other United Technologies news, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $2,099,748.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,010.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,974,093. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

United Technologies stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $108.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $100.48 and a 12 month high of $144.15.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/united-technologies-co-utx-stake-increased-by-bellecapital-international-ltd.html.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.