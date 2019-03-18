Universal Currency Tops One Day Trading Volume of $270.00 (UNIT)

Universal Currency (CURRENCY:UNIT) traded 49.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Universal Currency has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Universal Currency has a market capitalization of $147,063.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of Universal Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universal Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bit-Z, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007696 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000134 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Universal Currency Coin Profile

Universal Currency (CRYPTO:UNIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2016. Universal Currency’s total supply is 20,049,110 coins and its circulating supply is 15,949,110 coins. Universal Currency’s official Twitter account is @UnitCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Universal Currency’s official website is www.u-currency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PoS mining starts at block 10001 “

Universal Currency Coin Trading

Universal Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universal Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universal Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universal Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

