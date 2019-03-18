Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 11,078.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,222,767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,937 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $134.98 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.37 and a 52 week high of $142.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on Universal Health Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

