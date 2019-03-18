Urban Edge Properties (UE) & Stockland (STKAF) Financial Survey

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Stockland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 25.39% 10.41% 3.74% Stockland N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Stockland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $414.16 million 5.14 $105.15 million $1.31 14.22 Stockland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Stockland.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Stockland does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Stockland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Stockland 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Stockland on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX: SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become Australia's largest diversified property group  owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of retail town centres, residential communities, retirement living villages, workplace and logistics assets. Stockland was recognised by the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) as a global real estate leader for 2016-17 demonstrating world leadership across the areas of stakeholder engagement, customer relationship management, supply chain management, biodiversity and climate change strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.