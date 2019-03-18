Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.20). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE UBA opened at $20.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.55. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 18.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, CEO Willing L. Biddle purchased 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $644,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,154,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 138,417 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 84 properties containing approximately 5.1 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.