USA Compression Partners (USAC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Compression Partners, LP is engaged in providing compression services primarily in the United States. It designs, engineers, operates and maintains natural gas compressor packages. The Company’s customer base is comprised of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas. It generally provides its compression services primarily under long-term, fixed fee contracts. USA Compression Partners, LP is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $22.00 price target on shares of USA Compression Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.20.

USAC stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.21 and a beta of 1.38.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 530,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after purchasing an additional 123,621 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 384,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after buying an additional 15,656 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 235,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 39,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

