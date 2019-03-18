ValuEngine Downgrades West Bancorporation (WTBA) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. West Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $26.95. The company has a market cap of $349.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that West Bancorporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

