ValuEngine Upgrades Aquantia (AQ) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aquantia to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aquantia in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Aquantia in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Aquantia to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Aquantia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE AQ opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Aquantia has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 million, a P/E ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Aquantia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquantia will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aquantia Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets advanced high-speed communication integrated circuits for Ethernet connectivity in the data center, enterprise infrastructure, and access markets worldwide. Its products include corporate and cloud data center products; enterprise infrastructure products; and access products, such as client connectivity and carrier access.

