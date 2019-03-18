Van ECK Associates Corp Has $48,000 Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 57.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 18,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17,389.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $318,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.84. 6,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,694. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 172,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.53 per share, for a total transaction of $22,158,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,198,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,577,806.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,002,910 shares of company stock valued at $131,473,615. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

