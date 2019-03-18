Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases New Holdings in TELUS Co. (TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,928,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $297,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,688,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,135 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,606,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $206,521,000 after purchasing an additional 95,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,335,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. TELUS had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.4098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.
