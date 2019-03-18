VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,959 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.42% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 96,293.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 118,441 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL opened at $28.55 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.25 and a 1-year high of $29.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1157 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

