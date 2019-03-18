VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.41% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

RTH opened at $101.68 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $112.23.

