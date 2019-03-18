VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (VOOG) Holdings Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET (BMV:VOOG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 3rd quarter worth $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000.

Get VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET alerts:

VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $149.28.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/vanguard-admira-sp-500-gr-ix-fd-et-voog-holdings-increased-by-raymond-james-associates.html.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD ADMIRA/S&P 500 GR IX FD ET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.