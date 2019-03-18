Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,112,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982,406 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $1,787,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $67.18 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

