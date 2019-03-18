Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 429.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,268 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 330,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 46,721 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 251,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.57 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

