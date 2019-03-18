Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT) Shares Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $836,000.

VGLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,535. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $68.97 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

