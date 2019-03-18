Version (V) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $47.00

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded down 20% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Version coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a total market capitalization of $89,697.00 and $47.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Version has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000400 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

Version (CRYPTO:V) is a coin. Version’s total supply is 554,767,529 coins. Version’s official website is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

