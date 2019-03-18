VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ opened at $31.78 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $36.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

