Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.99) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Nash anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the year.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “mkt perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,858,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,167,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after buying an additional 749,505 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after buying an additional 508,097 shares during the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

