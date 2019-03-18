Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a mkt perform rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.73. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 524.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 492,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 413,892 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 202.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,424,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

