Wafra Inc. Buys 14,279 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO)

Wafra Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 0.9% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,887.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $262.79. The company had a trading volume of 297,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,235. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.85 and a 12-month high of $266.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,388,124. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

