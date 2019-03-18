Waitr (WTRH) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Waitr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Benchmark started coverage on Waitr in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of WTRH stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Waitr has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRH. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waitr during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc operates as an on-demand food ordering and delivery company in the United States. Its platform connects local restaurants to diners in the Southeast United States. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 7,700 restaurant partners in 235 cities. Waitr Holdings Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

