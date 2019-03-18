Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th.

WRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.55. 23,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,806. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,822,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,313,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,276,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

