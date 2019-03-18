Waste Connections Inc (WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. TD Securities set a $87.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Connections to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th.

Shares of WCN opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $70.28 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,219,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,038,000 after purchasing an additional 132,980 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.8% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 143,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.7% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 117,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

