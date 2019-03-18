Waters Co. (WAT) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waters were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Waters to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Waters in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.99.

In other news, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.03, for a total value of $304,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,258 shares in the company, valued at $755,953.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 3,500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $646,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,063,908.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,532 shares of company stock valued at $24,931,350. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $244.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 5.93. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $167.93 and a 1 year high of $246.43.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.74 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

