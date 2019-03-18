Watsco (WSO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Watsco have underperformed its industry in the past year. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have also been trending downward over the past 30 days, depicting concern over the company's bottom-line growth potential. The company’s digitization of business and incremental technology spending has substantially increased the SG&A over the past few years. Also, fluctuations in sales due to seasonal demand of residential air conditioners and heating equipment hurt its profitability significantly. Nevertheless, it is poised to benefit from strong unit demand, higher pricing and sales mix. Continued investment in the technologies designed to revolutionize Watsco’s customer experience also add to the positives. Moreover, the company’s Sunbelt market has been a catalyst for growth in the installed base of HVAC systems.”

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.00.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 53,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,793. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Watsco has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $192.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Logan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $353,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,891. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Watsco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,169,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Watsco by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after purchasing an additional 84,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.