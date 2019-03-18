Wayfair Inc (W) Position Lessened by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 158,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 price target on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.99.

NYSE:W opened at $166.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,300.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $85,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,567 shares of company stock valued at $25,197,604 over the last ninety days. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/18/wayfair-inc-w-position-lessened-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.