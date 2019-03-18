Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 848.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.87. 835,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,002,398. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $143.46 and a 52 week high of $187.53.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

