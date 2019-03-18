Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 614 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 530,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,446,000 after buying an additional 301,934 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,508,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 208,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after buying an additional 200,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,775,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,263,000 after buying an additional 147,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,451,000 after buying an additional 146,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.29. 6,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,789. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $108.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

