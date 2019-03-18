WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading Up 1,199.8% Over Last Week

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 126.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. WeAreSatoshi has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and $2,144.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00010017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded 1,199.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.44 or 0.02307761 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010448 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000506 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00002047 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Invacio (INV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000610 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WeAreSatoshi is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

