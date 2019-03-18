Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Secureworks (SCWX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) recently:

3/7/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/2/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/1/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/22/2019 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2019 – Secureworks had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $12.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.50.

2/4/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/29/2019 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $19.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 1.10. Secureworks Corp has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $24.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Secureworks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Secureworks by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

