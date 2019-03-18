Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: IIP.UN) recently:

2/28/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.50 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$14.50 to C$15.00.

2/12/2019 – Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.20, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.

InterRentREIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objective is to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i)Unitholders with stable and growing cash distributions from investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii)enhance the value of the assets and maximize long-term Unit value through the active management of such assets; and (iii)expand the asset base and increase Distributable Income through accretive acquisitions.

