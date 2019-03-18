Weibo Corp (WB) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131,115 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WB shares. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Weibo from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of WB opened at $62.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.06. Weibo Corp has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $138.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $481.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. Weibo’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

