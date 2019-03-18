Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,540,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Duke Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 2,458.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,002,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 963,250 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $154,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven W. Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,674 shares of company stock worth $2,805,226. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 15,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,321. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $202.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

