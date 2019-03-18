Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in BP plc (BP)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 236,621 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

BP stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,749,039. BP plc has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. BP’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

BP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.74.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

