Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Takes $10.84 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $10,842,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $181.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,431. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $127.79 and a one year high of $186.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.37.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 519 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.34, for a total transaction of $94,115.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 4,761 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.23, for a total transaction of $858,075.03. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

