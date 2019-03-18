Well Done LLC Lowers Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Well Done LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,606. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $129.77 and a 1 year high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $463.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

