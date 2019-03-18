WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. WESCO International posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Buckingham Research began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on WESCO International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut WESCO International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other WESCO International news, SVP Christine Ann Wolf acquired 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,139.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $87,693.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 8,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCC traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $53.62. 13,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.68. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $43.94 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

