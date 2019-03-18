Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) Insider Purchases $35,631.64 in Stock

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) insider Dennis Joseph Mcnamara acquired 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,631.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,809.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WMC traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 467,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,335. The company has a current ratio of 683.24, a quick ratio of 683.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $505.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 295,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,019,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 421,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Sunday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

